Rage and Resilience: Spain's Royal Visit Amid Devastation

Spain's King Felipe VI and government officials were met with anger and mud during their visit to Paiporta, a town devastated by recent floods. Survivors threw mud and expressed their frustration at the government's crisis management efforts.

The king, accompanied by Queen Letizia and regional President Carlo Mazón, attempted to engage with locals to address their grievances, despite the tense environment. Police intervened to manage the crowd, and bodyguards shielded the royals from debris.

With more than 200 fatalities and significant destruction, public outrage has mounted over the perceived mismanagement of Spain's worst natural disaster in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)