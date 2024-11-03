Rising Casualties: The Human Cost of Conflict in Lebanon

The Lebanese health ministry reports that Israeli attacks on Lebanon have led to 2,986 fatalities, with a staggering 13,402 people injured since October 2023.

In a recent statement, the ministry highlighted the human toll of the conflict, revealing that 772 of those killed were women and children.

The most recent violence resulted in 18 deaths and 83 injuries within the past 24 hours, further escalating the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)