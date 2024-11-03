Rising Casualties: The Human Cost of Conflict in Lebanon
Recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon have resulted in a death toll of 2,986, as reported by the Lebanese health ministry. With 772 victims identified as women and children, the conflict has also left 13,402 injured. These figures include 18 deaths and 83 injuries in the last 24 hours.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:14 IST
The Lebanese health ministry reports that Israeli attacks on Lebanon have led to 2,986 fatalities, with a staggering 13,402 people injured since October 2023.
In a recent statement, the ministry highlighted the human toll of the conflict, revealing that 772 of those killed were women and children.
The most recent violence resulted in 18 deaths and 83 injuries within the past 24 hours, further escalating the humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gary Woodland Primed for Victory Post-Surgery at Shriners Children's Open
RJ Sankara Eye Hospital is a blend of spirituality and modernity, it will serve the elderly as well as children: PM Modi in Varanasi.
Pakistan's Nationwide Push to Eradicate Polio: Over 4.5 Million Children to be Immunized
Escalating Tensions: U.N. Condemns Civilian Casualties in Gaza
UNICEF Head Highlights Impact of Climate Change on Children During Visit to China