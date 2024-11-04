Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana': A Major Election Focus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasizes the success of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' aiming to increase monthly aid for women. As the Maharashtra assembly polls nears, Shinde targets the opposition, highlights development, and promises further welfare initiatives. He critiques former governments and praises current achievements in infrastructure and social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 08:23 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a strategic move ahead of the assembly polls, reiterated his government's focus on welfare schemes, particularly the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which aims to uplift women through financial aid.

Addressing rallies in Mumbai, Shinde accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of indulging in extortion, contrasting their alleged failures with his government's developmental strides. He announced plans to further increase aid under the scheme post-elections.

Shinde emphasized transformative changes in infrastructure and healthcare while condemning previous corruption. He pledged to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing, appealing to voters to reject 'anti-development' opposition and support his vision for a prosperous Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

