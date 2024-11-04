Maharashtra CM Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana': A Major Election Focus
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasizes the success of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' aiming to increase monthly aid for women. As the Maharashtra assembly polls nears, Shinde targets the opposition, highlights development, and promises further welfare initiatives. He critiques former governments and praises current achievements in infrastructure and social welfare.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a strategic move ahead of the assembly polls, reiterated his government's focus on welfare schemes, particularly the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which aims to uplift women through financial aid.
Addressing rallies in Mumbai, Shinde accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of indulging in extortion, contrasting their alleged failures with his government's developmental strides. He announced plans to further increase aid under the scheme post-elections.
Shinde emphasized transformative changes in infrastructure and healthcare while condemning previous corruption. He pledged to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing, appealing to voters to reject 'anti-development' opposition and support his vision for a prosperous Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harris and Celebrities Push for Early Votes Amid Intense Final Election Days
Musk's Million-Dollar Daily Election Pledge Sparks Controversy
Prime Minister Modi's Nationwide Development Drive Takes Off
Unlocking Global Development: How UNDP and IFIs Drive Sustainable Impact Together
Cyclonic Developments: A Looming Threat in the Bay of Bengal