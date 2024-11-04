Maharashtra CM Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana': A Major Election Focus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a strategic move ahead of the assembly polls, reiterated his government's focus on welfare schemes, particularly the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which aims to uplift women through financial aid.

Addressing rallies in Mumbai, Shinde accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of indulging in extortion, contrasting their alleged failures with his government's developmental strides. He announced plans to further increase aid under the scheme post-elections.

Shinde emphasized transformative changes in infrastructure and healthcare while condemning previous corruption. He pledged to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing, appealing to voters to reject 'anti-development' opposition and support his vision for a prosperous Maharashtra.

