Clash in Committee: Opposition Takes a Stand Against Waqf Bill Amendments

Opposition MPs protest against unilateral decisions by committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal and lodge a grievance letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's proceedings. Allegations suggest over 100 amendments threaten minority rights, urging transparency and due parliamentary process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MPs within the parliamentary committee handling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are gearing up for a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, set for Tuesday, to voice concerns over the committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal's authority. MPs allege his unilateral moves 'bulldoze' proceedings, prompting potential disengagement from the panel.

The MPs, citing obstruction during proceedings, have collectively signed a letter listing grievances and objections to the proposed legislation. Among the signatories are prominent figures like Congress's Mohammad Jawed and Imran Masood, DMK's Raja, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee.

Accusations against Pal include arbitrary meeting scheduling and witness selection, alongside claims of inconsiderate meeting arrangements that hinder adequate legislative preparation. The panel's discussions have become contentious battlegrounds, underscored by a divide between the BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc, each firm in their stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

