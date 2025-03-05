Legislation for Potential Four-Year Parliamentary Term Advances First Reading

The New Zealand Parliament has taken a significant step towards potentially extending its parliamentary term from three to four years, with the first reading of a new bill passing today. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the milestone, emphasizing that any change will ultimately be determined by a binding referendum.

The bill, in alignment with the National-Act coalition agreement, is based on the ACT Party's draft Constitution (Enabling a 4-Year Term) Amendment Bill. While the standard parliamentary term would remain three years, the legislation proposes an extension to a maximum of four years, contingent on certain conditions. One of the key stipulations is that select committee membership must be proportionate to the non-Executive parliamentary party membership of the House, ensuring fair representation.

Given the constitutional implications, Minister Goldsmith reaffirmed that the public will have the final say through a binding referendum. The National-Act and National-New Zealand First coalition agreements include commitments to support the bill through the select committee process to determine whether a referendum should be held on the matter.

While no final decision has been made on whether the bill will progress further, one potential scenario is that the referendum could take place alongside the next General Election in 2026. However, the select committee’s findings will play a crucial role in shaping the Government’s next steps.

To facilitate the possibility of a referendum, a Referendums Framework Bill will also have its first reading this week. This legislation will establish the procedural framework for conducting a referendum alongside a General Election, following the precedent set by the 2020 referendums on End-of-Life Choice and Cannabis regulation.

Future decisions will determine whether the bill proceeds in its current form or undergoes amendments. The Government encourages public engagement in the select committee process to ensure that New Zealanders have their voices heard on this important constitutional matter.