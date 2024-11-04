EU Seeks Stronger Ties with South Korea Amid North Korean Deployment to Russia
North Korea dispatching troops to Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict emphasizes the urgency for security collaboration between the European Union and South Korea, states EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The deployment stresses a shared security agenda and plans to strengthen EU-South Korea defense cooperation are underway.
In a significant geopolitical development, North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia highlights the urgent need for fortified security cooperation between the European Union and South Korea, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. This strategic measure increases the urgency of a combined security agenda.
During discussions with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Seoul, Borrell underscored the pressing nature of this agenda. This meeting marks the inaugural Strategic Dialogue between the EU and South Korea, against the backdrop of concerns about North Korea aiding Russia in its war efforts.
Borrell also engaged with South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, stressing unity in supporting Ukraine. The visit aims to elevate EU-South Korea defense collaboration to new heights, as Seoul contemplates potential arms support for Ukraine.
