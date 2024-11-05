Left Menu

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Elon Musk's PAC faces legal challenges over a USD 1M-a-day sweepstakes aimed at influencing voters in key swing states. A Pennsylvania judge ruled the sweepstakes lawful despite criticism from District Attorney Larry Krasner, who claims it violates election laws. The winners are predetermined spokespeople for the campaign.

  • United States

Elon Musk's political action committee is under legal scrutiny for hosting a USD 1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states, with a Pennsylvania judge allowing it to proceed through the presidential election. The ruling came despite concerns from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who labeled the sweepstakes as a scam violating state election laws.

According to Chris Gober, Musk's lawyer, the sweepstakes winners are not random but vetted spokespeople who align with the group's values. The controversial initiative is intended to sway voters, with the final recipients announced in Arizona and Michigan just before the election.

Krasner maintains the program is a marketing ploy masquerading as a lottery, potentially influencing millions who registered through a petition supporting free speech and gun rights. With ongoing legal scrutiny, the sweepstakes highlights broader tensions in battleground states like Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

