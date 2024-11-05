Left Menu

Unmasking Russian Election Disinformation

Federal law enforcement and election security agencies have identified new instances of Russian disinformation aimed at undermining U.S. elections. On the eve of Election Day, officials warn about foreign interference, highlighting Russia and Iran as primary threats. Efforts include fake media content to incite violence and discord.

Updated: 05-11-2024
On the eve of Election Day, U.S. federal law enforcement and election security agencies are exposing recent Russian efforts to spread disinformation. Officials warn that these actions aim to undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. election process and incite potential violence, highlighting a growing concern over foreign influence.

In a joint statement, officials detailed how Russian influence actors are creating fake videos and articles, including a recent claim of election fraud in Arizona. The goal, they say, is to incite fear and discord among American voters. Officials note that such measures could lead to violence against election administrators.

The agencies caution that Russia is the primary foreign threat to U.S. election integrity, with Iran also posing significant risks. Both countries have been linked to operations, like fake news sites and fabricated content, meant to sway voter opinions and disrupt the democratic process.

