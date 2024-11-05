Forensic Flies Crack Murder Mystery in Madhya Pradesh

In a remarkable twist, police in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district solved a murder case with the help of flies. Dharam Thakur, a 19-year-old suspect, was apprehended for allegedly murdering his uncle, Manoj Thakur, after a financial dispute.

The victim, aged 26, left for work on October 30 but did not return. His body was discovered in an agriculture field in Deori Tapria village the following day, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Sonali Dubey.

The breakthrough came when police noticed flies clustering on Dharam's clothes, which led to the discovery of bloodstains overlooked due to the dark fabric. Forensic tests confirmed the stains, and CCTV footage validated he was with the deceased prior to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)