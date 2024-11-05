Left Menu

Forensic Flies Crack Murder Mystery in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, flies on a suspect's clothing helped solve a murder case. Dharam Thakur was arrested on suspicion of killing his uncle, Manoj Thakur, following an argument over money. Forensic evidence and CCTV placed Dharam with the victim prior to the death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:00 IST
In a remarkable twist, police in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district solved a murder case with the help of flies. Dharam Thakur, a 19-year-old suspect, was apprehended for allegedly murdering his uncle, Manoj Thakur, after a financial dispute.

The victim, aged 26, left for work on October 30 but did not return. His body was discovered in an agriculture field in Deori Tapria village the following day, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Sonali Dubey.

The breakthrough came when police noticed flies clustering on Dharam's clothes, which led to the discovery of bloodstains overlooked due to the dark fabric. Forensic tests confirmed the stains, and CCTV footage validated he was with the deceased prior to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

