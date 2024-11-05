Left Menu

Security Concerns Escalate for Chinese Nationals in Pakistan

Two Chinese nationals were injured after a security guard opened fire at a Karachi garment factory, highlighting China's concerns over citizen safety in Pakistan. This incident follows a deadly bombing last month. China urges enhanced protection, as Pakistan assures commitment amid ongoing regional unrest.

05-11-2024
Two Chinese nationals were wounded on Tuesday in Karachi, Pakistan, when a security guard reportedly opened fire at a garment factory, raising concerns over the safety of Chinese citizens in the region. The incident is one of several attacks prompting Beijing to demand improved security measures.

Police have yet to confirm details, although a senior official stated that the assailant was a security guard who has not been apprehended. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. The victims are currently receiving medical treatment, with one in critical condition.

China's call for increased protection comes amid a history of attacks, including a deadly bombing last month. Diplomatic discussions stress Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding Chinese nationals and investments, particularly in Balochistan, where a separatist insurgency persists.

