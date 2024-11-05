Political Turmoil: YSRCP Social Media Activists Targeted

The YSR Congress Party has raised alarm over the filing of 86 cases against its social media activists in a span of three days, accusing the government of targeting dissenters.

According to the party's statement, those charged have been outspoken about governmental inefficiencies and are being silenced by fabricated legal actions, often facing police harassment.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrests as politically motivated, asserting they undermine fundamental rights. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao stated that arrests were made for objectionable posts, asserting the law governs such actions.

