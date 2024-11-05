Left Menu

Political Turmoil: YSRCP Social Media Activists Targeted

The YSR Congress Party alleges that 86 cases have been filed against its social media activists over three days. These activists have been vocal about government shortcomings, leading to arrests across multiple districts, allegedly manipulated by opposition party TDP, violating fundamental rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:07 IST
  • India

The YSR Congress Party has raised alarm over the filing of 86 cases against its social media activists in a span of three days, accusing the government of targeting dissenters.

According to the party's statement, those charged have been outspoken about governmental inefficiencies and are being silenced by fabricated legal actions, often facing police harassment.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrests as politically motivated, asserting they undermine fundamental rights. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao stated that arrests were made for objectionable posts, asserting the law governs such actions.

