YS Jagan Honors Vishwakarma Jayanti, Celebrating Craftsmanship

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President, paid tribute to Lord Vishwakarma on Vishwakarma Jayanti, lauding his skill and creativity. Joined by party leaders and association representatives, he emphasized support for artisans and skilled workers while contrasting with the commercial focus of other governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:25 IST
YS Jagan Honors Vishwakarma Jayanti, Celebrating Craftsmanship
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/@ysjagan). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heartfelt homage, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commemorated Lord Vishwakarma on Vishwakarma Jayanti at the YSRCP Central Office. YS Jagan adorned portraits of Virat Vishwakarma and offered floral tributes, recognizing the deity's embodiment of creativity and craftsmanship.

Communication via the social media platform X, YS Jagan in his message extended well-wishes to Vishwakarma communities globally, emphasizing the deity's importance in representing skills and dignity of labor. Various party leaders and members of Viswakarma Brahmin associations joined in remembering the deity's legendary expertise, which has inspired generations.

Eminent figures like former Brahmin Corporation Chairman SM Pavitra and Viswakarma Brahmin leaders reflected on YS Jagan's support for artisans compared to what they described as the commercial agenda of the coalition government. The event saw participation from MPs, MLCs, and key party figures, reinforcing the significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti, aligned with 'Kanya Sankranti', in promoting prosperity for craftsmen and workers.

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