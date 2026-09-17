YS Jagan Honors Vishwakarma Jayanti, Celebrating Craftsmanship

In a heartfelt homage, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commemorated Lord Vishwakarma on Vishwakarma Jayanti at the YSRCP Central Office. YS Jagan adorned portraits of Virat Vishwakarma and offered floral tributes, recognizing the deity's embodiment of creativity and craftsmanship.

Communication via the social media platform X, YS Jagan in his message extended well-wishes to Vishwakarma communities globally, emphasizing the deity's importance in representing skills and dignity of labor. Various party leaders and members of Viswakarma Brahmin associations joined in remembering the deity's legendary expertise, which has inspired generations.

Eminent figures like former Brahmin Corporation Chairman SM Pavitra and Viswakarma Brahmin leaders reflected on YS Jagan's support for artisans compared to what they described as the commercial agenda of the coalition government. The event saw participation from MPs, MLCs, and key party figures, reinforcing the significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti, aligned with 'Kanya Sankranti', in promoting prosperity for craftsmen and workers.