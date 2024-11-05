Left Menu

Supreme Court Refines Definition of Community Resources

The Supreme Court defined that not all private properties are deemed 'material resources of the community'. By a 7:2 majority, it ruled against states acquiring private properties for the common good without assessment. This overrules the 1978 judgement allowing states to classify private resources as community resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:23 IST
Supreme Court Refines Definition of Community Resources
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court has clarified the scope of what constitutes 'material resources of the community', ruling that not all private properties fall under this category. The 7:2 majority decision curtails the state's power to indiscriminately acquire private properties for the common good.

The judgement, authored by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, refines the interpretation of Article 39(b) of the Indian Constitution. It sets aside the Ranganatha Reddy judgement of 1978, which previously allowed states to deem private properties as community resources. Instead, the Court insists that the nature, characteristics, and community impact of the resource must be rigorously examined.

The verdict underscores the significance of the public trust doctrine, emphasizing the need for careful scrutiny before states can intervene and claim privately owned resources. This decision highlights a pivotal shift from previous views, ensuring that resource concentration and scarcity are carefully evaluated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024