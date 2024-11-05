Court Orders CBI Report on AAP's Satyendar Jain Corruption Case

On Tuesday, a court commanded the CBI's Deputy Inspector General to provide a status report in a corruption investigation involving Satyendar Jain, a prominent AAP leader.

The judge, Jitendra Singh, noted discrepancies in the case diary, emphasizing it was not updated according to protocol.

The federal probe agency claims Jain amassed assets worth Rs 1.62 crore, disproportionate to his income.

(With inputs from agencies.)