Court Orders CBI Report on AAP's Satyendar Jain Corruption Case

A court has directed the CBI to file a status report concerning a corruption case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain, accused of accumulating disproportionate assets. The case diary was not properly maintained, prompting the judge to mandate a report by November 20 to expedite proceedings.

Updated: 05-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:27 IST
On Tuesday, a court commanded the CBI's Deputy Inspector General to provide a status report in a corruption investigation involving Satyendar Jain, a prominent AAP leader.

The judge, Jitendra Singh, noted discrepancies in the case diary, emphasizing it was not updated according to protocol.

The federal probe agency claims Jain amassed assets worth Rs 1.62 crore, disproportionate to his income.

