Scandal Rocks Equatorial Guinea: Government Orders Crackdown on Office Misconduct
Equatorial Guinea is initiating a crackdown on workplace misconduct following the viral leak of videos allegedly featuring a senior finance official in sexual acts. The government aims to protect the country's image by installing office security measures and suspending those involved in the scandal.
In a move to protect its national image, Equatorial Guinea announced a stringent crackdown on workplace misconduct in government offices. This decision follows the viral spread of videos allegedly showing a senior finance official engaged in sexual acts, including encounters within his office.
Local media reported that the videos involved multiple women, some connected to influential government figures, adding fuel to an ongoing corruption investigation. This scandal has caused significant turbulence, shaking the long-standing government led by President Teodoro Obiang.
Vice President Nguema Obiang Mangue has ordered the installation of security cameras and heightened surveillance to prevent further illicit activities. The government statement emphasized removing those involved while addressing security lapses in government buildings.
