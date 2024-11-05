Left Menu

Exploding Parcels: Uncovering a Conspiracy

Security officials have uncovered a plot involving explosive parcels in Europe, linked to Russia with intentions of causing blasts on cargo flights to the U.S. The parcels sent to logistics depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland could mark an escalation in Russian unconventional operations aimed at NATO countries.

Updated: 05-11-2024 21:06 IST
Authorities have revealed a chilling plot involving explosive parcels at logistics depots across Europe, believed to be a test run for a Russian operation intended to trigger explosions on cargo flights bound for the United States. This revelation comes amid a series of fires and sabotage incidents across Europe allegedly linked to Moscow.

In a severe development, parcels that ignited in courier depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland are suspected to be a part of such operations. A Lithuanian presidential adviser accused Russia of these actions, highlighting the potential for significant escalation and risk to human life.

Reports indicate that the parcels were sent from Lithuania, and investigations are ongoing in collaboration with several countries. The operation is believed to involve Russia's GRU military intelligence service, seeking to create chaos in NATO countries, with Poland taking strict measures like closing a Russian consulate over sabotage suspicions.

