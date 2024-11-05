Exploding Parcels: Uncovering a Conspiracy
Security officials have uncovered a plot involving explosive parcels in Europe, linked to Russia with intentions of causing blasts on cargo flights to the U.S. The parcels sent to logistics depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland could mark an escalation in Russian unconventional operations aimed at NATO countries.
Authorities have revealed a chilling plot involving explosive parcels at logistics depots across Europe, believed to be a test run for a Russian operation intended to trigger explosions on cargo flights bound for the United States. This revelation comes amid a series of fires and sabotage incidents across Europe allegedly linked to Moscow.
In a severe development, parcels that ignited in courier depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland are suspected to be a part of such operations. A Lithuanian presidential adviser accused Russia of these actions, highlighting the potential for significant escalation and risk to human life.
Reports indicate that the parcels were sent from Lithuania, and investigations are ongoing in collaboration with several countries. The operation is believed to involve Russia's GRU military intelligence service, seeking to create chaos in NATO countries, with Poland taking strict measures like closing a Russian consulate over sabotage suspicions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moscow's Murky Meddling and Media: The Kremlin's Quiet Support for Trump
Poland Shuts Russian Consulate Amid Sabotage Claims
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moscow Responds to Warsaw's Consulate Closure
Finland Faces Russian Cyber Threats Amid Rising Sabotage Fears
Hamas Envoy in Moscow: Diplomatic Moves Amidst Middle East Tensions