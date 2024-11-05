Left Menu

Sanjay Kumar Verma Appointed as Maharashtra's New DGP Amidst Election Overhaul

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Maharashtra, following the Election Commission's directive to remove Rashmi Shukla ahead of the assembly polls. Verma will serve until the election process concludes, ensuring all orders are followed during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:31 IST
Sanjay Kumar Verma, a senior IPS officer, took over as the new Director General of Police for Maharashtra on Tuesday evening. This change came a day after the Election Commission of India directed the removal of the former DGP, Rashmi Shukla, in the lead-up to the assembly elections.

Verma's appointment was confirmed after the state government, with ECI approval, selected him from a panel of three officers. Verma, from the 1990 IPS batch, previously served as Director General (Legal and Technical) and is set to hold the DGP position until the election process concludes.

The decision to replace Shukla, due to alleged phone tapping of opposition politicians, came after the Congress demanded her transfer. Meanwhile, Verma expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged strict adherence to the election code of conduct.

