Sanjay Kumar Verma Appointed as Maharashtra's New DGP Amidst Election Overhaul

Sanjay Kumar Verma, a senior IPS officer, took over as the new Director General of Police for Maharashtra on Tuesday evening. This change came a day after the Election Commission of India directed the removal of the former DGP, Rashmi Shukla, in the lead-up to the assembly elections.

Verma's appointment was confirmed after the state government, with ECI approval, selected him from a panel of three officers. Verma, from the 1990 IPS batch, previously served as Director General (Legal and Technical) and is set to hold the DGP position until the election process concludes.

The decision to replace Shukla, due to alleged phone tapping of opposition politicians, came after the Congress demanded her transfer. Meanwhile, Verma expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged strict adherence to the election code of conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)