Fake Identity Intrigue: Suspended Post Office Employee Nabbed at High-Security Institute

In a significant security breach, a suspended postal worker was detained after attempting to enter a high-security facility using false identities, police reported on Tuesday.

The individual, previously employed as a postal assistant, posed as a director to access the post office located within the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RR-CAT) premises.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the intrusion, as the suspect was found with multiple fake ID cards, including those of a military commando and intelligence officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)