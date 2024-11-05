Left Menu

Fake Identity Intrigue: Suspended Post Office Employee Nabbed at High-Security Institute

A suspended postal worker used false identities, posing as a director, to enter the secure premises of the Department of Atomic Energy's RAJA Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology. He was detained after being discovered with fake identity cards. All motives and security implications are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security breach, a suspended postal worker was detained after attempting to enter a high-security facility using false identities, police reported on Tuesday.

The individual, previously employed as a postal assistant, posed as a director to access the post office located within the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RR-CAT) premises.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the intrusion, as the suspect was found with multiple fake ID cards, including those of a military commando and intelligence officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

