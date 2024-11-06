Emerging Axis: A Strategic Challenge for the West

Australia's intelligence chief has sounded the alarm over an 'emerging axis' comprising countries like China, Iran, and North Korea that are supporting Russia. Andrew Shearer describes this as a significant strategic challenge that Western countries are struggling to address effectively.

Shearer highlighted that China's extensive economic, diplomatic, and dual-use support is enabling Russia's ongoing military efforts in Ukraine. This assistance, according to Shearer, is indirectly causing the deaths of Ukrainians.

He also pointed to the supply of Iranian drones and North Korean missiles and troops to Russia, calling for immediate strategic countermeasures. Shearer advises Australia's Prime Minister and is a leading figure in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)