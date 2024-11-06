Washington DC on High Alert Amid Election Tensions

In the heart of the nation's capital, businesses have taken unprecedented steps to prepare for potential unrest on election day. Notably, a McDonald's near the White House and various cafés have boarded up their windows as a precautionary measure, symbolizing a city on edge.

Visitors, like Caroline Pollak from Virginia, find the sight unsettling, while locals like Paul Mier recall the chaos of past elections that may have prompted such protective measures. Streets echo with the sound of power tools as workers erect plywood barriers, creating a tense atmosphere.

Heightened security envelops federal buildings with metal barriers and fences surrounding the White House. Authorities, drawing lessons from January 6, 2021, have taken a cautious approach despite no specific threat announcements, ensuring readiness for any scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)