Telangana's Ambitious Socio-Economic Survey Underway
The Telangana government has initiated a detailed socio-economic and caste survey, promised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Scheduled to conclude this month, this survey aims to address inequalities. Key figures such as State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar have assured citizens of confidentiality, and efforts include a commission for identifying backward classes.
On Wednesday, the Telangana government commenced a comprehensive socio-economic and caste survey, fulfilling an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This initiative aims to tackle existing inequalities across the state, a commitment shared by many within the local administration.
State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched the survey at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office, urging citizens to confidently provide their data. Prabhakar emphasized that the information remains confidential, aspiring to ensure equal justice for all sections of society.
In parallel, the government has appointed a one-man commission, led by retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao, to identify backward classes for reservation purposes in local bodies contributing towards comprehensive policy planning.
