Mixed Outcomes in Nationwide Ballot Measures: Marijuana, Minimum Wage, and Tax Amendments

Voters across the US faced numerous ballot measures, tackling issues like marijuana legalization, minimum wage hikes, and tax amendments. Florida's marijuana legalization effort failed, while Nebraska approved medical marijuana. Several states supported measures barring noncitizen voting. Arizona approved local police enforcing immigration laws. Minimum wage increases succeeded in some states.

Updated: 06-11-2024 15:13 IST
On Tuesday, voters in multiple states confronted an array of ballot measures addressing contentious issues, including marijuana legalization, minimum wage adjustments, and tax amendments. The attempt to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida fell short, while North Dakota and South Dakota also saw similar measures trailing.

Nebraska made progress on marijuana by approving medical cannabis measures. Notably, eight states passed amendments stipulating that only citizens can vote. Arizona lent approval to a measure allowing local enforcement of immigration laws, underscoring ongoing concerns over border security and federal oversight.

In economic measures, Missouri voters endorsed a plan to phase in higher minimum wages, whereas initiatives for raising corporate taxes failed elsewhere. Such disparate results highlight the complex priorities of American voters dealing with economic, social, and legal challenges.

