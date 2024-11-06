Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Reins on Financial Frauds with New Regulations

The Delhi government has introduced new regulations to counter financial fraud by empowering agencies to investigate and confiscate assets linked to fraudulent schemes. These regulations also allow self-help groups to operate without interference if their transactions fall below specified thresholds.

In a decisive move to tackle the surging cases of financial fraud in Delhi, the AAP government unveiled new regulatory measures on Wednesday aimed at protecting citizens from deceptive investment schemes.

Chief Minister Atishi highlighted a zero-tolerance policy toward scammers who entice individuals with promises of substantial returns, announcing said regulations in an official statement.

The new laws enable Delhi authorities to investigate and seize assets connected to scams, particularly targeting illicit chit funds and fake high-return investment plans, facilitating swift action against fraudsters.

