Spanish Police Seize Record 13 Tons of Cocaine in Banana Shipment

In a landmark drug bust, Spanish authorities have intercepted 13 metric tons of cocaine clandestinely transported in a banana shipment originating from Ecuador. The record seizure took place at the port of Algeciras, marking it the largest cocaine find in Spain's history.

The operation was a result of Spanish police acting on intelligence provided by Ecuadorian counterparts, who alerted them to a suspicious cargo en route. The Central Narcotics Brigade's head, Antonio Jesus Martinez, confirmed that the sizable haul was meant for distribution across Europe, far surpassing domestic market demands.

While a woman associated with the import company has been apprehended, two other executives remain at large. This operation underscores international cooperation in combating narcotics trafficking, as the European market continues to be a focal point of drug distribution networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)