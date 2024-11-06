Left Menu

Spanish Police Seize Record 13 Tons of Cocaine in Banana Shipment

Spanish police have seized a record 13 metric tons of cocaine concealed in a banana shipment from Ecuador at the southern port of Algeciras. The drugs, intended for distribution across Europe, were found following a tip-off from Ecuadorian authorities. A woman involved has been arrested, while others remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:50 IST
Spanish Police Seize Record 13 Tons of Cocaine in Banana Shipment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark drug bust, Spanish authorities have intercepted 13 metric tons of cocaine clandestinely transported in a banana shipment originating from Ecuador. The record seizure took place at the port of Algeciras, marking it the largest cocaine find in Spain's history.

The operation was a result of Spanish police acting on intelligence provided by Ecuadorian counterparts, who alerted them to a suspicious cargo en route. The Central Narcotics Brigade's head, Antonio Jesus Martinez, confirmed that the sizable haul was meant for distribution across Europe, far surpassing domestic market demands.

While a woman associated with the import company has been apprehended, two other executives remain at large. This operation underscores international cooperation in combating narcotics trafficking, as the European market continues to be a focal point of drug distribution networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024