Spanish Police Seize Record 13 Tons of Cocaine in Banana Shipment
Spanish police have seized a record 13 metric tons of cocaine concealed in a banana shipment from Ecuador at the southern port of Algeciras. The drugs, intended for distribution across Europe, were found following a tip-off from Ecuadorian authorities. A woman involved has been arrested, while others remain at large.
In a landmark drug bust, Spanish authorities have intercepted 13 metric tons of cocaine clandestinely transported in a banana shipment originating from Ecuador. The record seizure took place at the port of Algeciras, marking it the largest cocaine find in Spain's history.
The operation was a result of Spanish police acting on intelligence provided by Ecuadorian counterparts, who alerted them to a suspicious cargo en route. The Central Narcotics Brigade's head, Antonio Jesus Martinez, confirmed that the sizable haul was meant for distribution across Europe, far surpassing domestic market demands.
While a woman associated with the import company has been apprehended, two other executives remain at large. This operation underscores international cooperation in combating narcotics trafficking, as the European market continues to be a focal point of drug distribution networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on International Drug Trafficking Syndicate
Ex-MLA's Arrest Unveils Deep-Rooted Drug Trafficking Networks
Punjab Police Leverage PIT-NDPS Act in Major Drug Trafficking Case
Family Drug Trafficking Network Dismantled in Delhi
Anantnag Police Clamps Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure