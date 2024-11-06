Global Political Diaries: November to December Highlights

The upcoming months promise a flurry of political activity globally, with leaders and officials gathering for key events that are set to shape international relations. November 6 marks the beginning of these engagements, starting in Bangkok with the ASEAN working visit. Concurrently, pivotal meetings and summits will unfold in Juba, Brussels, and Paris.

Throughout November, the global attention shifts to various summits and diplomatic dialogues, such as the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi and high-profile visits, including the Presidents of Kenya and Pakistan to China. Leaders will also gather in London and Bishkek for significant diplomatic talks aimed at addressing pressing global issues.

The latter part of November and into December sees a continuation of this diplomatic momentum, with high-stakes EU meetings in Brussels and prestigious visits such as the state visit by Italy's president to China. The period culminates in December with key political elections and gatherings, concluding a dynamic season of global political engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)