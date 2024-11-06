From Law Clerk to Judge: The Rise of Allison Greenfield

Allison Greenfield, previously targeted during Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, has ascended to the role of a New York City judge. The former law clerk was among six candidates who filled six available seats in Manhattan's civil court, presiding over small claims and lesser lawsuits.

Endorsed unanimously by a local Democratic committee in February, Greenfield avoided primary challenges and ran uncontested in the recent general election. Her work as principal law clerk to Judge Arthur Engoron drew the attention and ire of Trump's camp.

During the trial, Trump disparaged Greenfield on social media, prompting Engoron to enforce a limited gag order. Trump's subsequent violations led to fines, and a move to censor Trump's lawyers followed accusations against Greenfield of judicial bias. Despite controversies, Greenfield advances her legal career, previously contested in 2022 and now holding judicial office.

