Suspension of Policeman for Negligence in Election Duty at Latur

A policeman from the Latur Police Headquarters has been suspended due to negligence in his election duty responsibilities, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

Vinod Bhanudas Waghmare, appointed to a Static Surveillance Team in Borvati for election activities, was absent from October 22 to 24, according to official reports.

As a result, he was immediately suspended under Section 25 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, with further investigations currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)