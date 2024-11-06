Left Menu

Suspension of Policeman for Negligence in Election Duty at Latur

A Latur policeman, Vinod Bhanudas Waghmare, was suspended for neglecting his election duty as part of a Static Surveillance Team. His absence from October 22 to 24 led to suspension under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. An inquiry into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A policeman from the Latur Police Headquarters has been suspended due to negligence in his election duty responsibilities, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

Vinod Bhanudas Waghmare, appointed to a Static Surveillance Team in Borvati for election activities, was absent from October 22 to 24, according to official reports.

As a result, he was immediately suspended under Section 25 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, with further investigations currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

