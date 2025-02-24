India Considers Import Duty Hike on Edible Oils Amidst Price Slump

India is set to increase import taxes on vegetable oils for the second time in six months, aiming to aid oilseed farmers grappling with plummeting domestic prices, according to government sources. The anticipated hike could elevate local prices while potentially reducing overseas imports of palm, soyoil, and sunflower oil.

After completing inter-ministerial consultations, authorities indicated that the government is now poised to finalize the import duty increase. The decision will need to balance the potential impact on food inflation, as highlighted by another government insider.

In September 2024, India implemented a 20% duty on crude and refined vegetable oils, raising import duties significantly. This adjustment reflects ongoing efforts to support domestic farmers, though it remains uncertain how much of an increase will now be applied.

(With inputs from agencies.)