New Suicide Prevention Action Plan Enters Next Phase Following Public Consultation: Matt Doocey

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has announced that New Zealand’s new Suicide Prevention Action Plan, set to cover 2025 to 2029, is entering its next phase following extensive public consultation, which closed on 1 November 2024. Expressing gratitude to the over 370 individuals and groups who submitted feedback and the 350 attendees of public sessions, Minister Doocey acknowledged the essential role of community input in shaping this national strategy.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the consultation, especially those who have personally experienced the impact of suicide,” said Doocey. "Just last week, we received provisional data from the Chief Coroner showing that 617 people were lost to suspected suicide this past year—a devastating figure. These lives represent far more than numbers; each one impacts hundreds of families, friends, and communities."

Minister Doocey emphasized the need for continued action, highlighting that the upcoming plan will prioritize access to preventative and post-suicide support, workforce growth to better support individuals at risk, and a reinforced focus on early intervention strategies. The Government's commitment is underscored by this year’s record suicide statistics, which reflect the urgent need for a robust and community-focused response.

The new plan, Minister Doocey explained, will incorporate insights from those with lived experiences and will include evidence-based strategies to guide suicide prevention efforts under the “Every Life Matters – He Tapu te Oranga o ia tangata: Suicide Prevention Strategy 2019–2029.” "We must listen to those most affected and ensure that these voices drive meaningful change,” he said. “This approach will allow us to focus on specific, accountable actions with clear milestones, with ongoing monitoring to track progress."

A key priority of the new action plan will be improving access to mental health services and support networks while building a specialized workforce equipped to address New Zealand’s suicide prevention needs. Other essential actions not outlined in the plan will also continue, ensuring a comprehensive response across different support services and communities.

The final plan, expected for released next year, aims to provide New Zealand with a coordinated and impactful roadmap for the next five years. It will build upon the framework of the previous action plan, with an emphasis on support for vulnerable groups, reducing access barriers to mental health services, and fostering community-led preventative measures.

“We can, and must, do better in New Zealand,” Doocey concluded. “As the first Minister for Mental Health, I am determined to see results that genuinely reduce suicide rates and provide meaningful support. Our new action plan will guide our collective efforts, bringing us closer to a future where every life is valued and supported.”