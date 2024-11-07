Brazil: UN Experts Hail Convictions in Marielle Franco Murder Case as a Milestone, Urge Accountability for Systemic Racism

The recent convictions of two men for the 2018 murders of Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes mark a critical step toward justice but do not signal the end of accountability, UN experts stressed today. Despite the milestone convictions, UN officials emphasize that the fight for justice must continue to address those involved in the planning and cover-up of the murders, as well as the deeper issues of systemic racism and violence in Brazil.

“While the convictions are a positive step, they alone do not resolve the injustices,” the UN experts said, referencing the need to pursue all those involved in Franco’s assassination. They called for ongoing investigations that meet international standards, such as the Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of a Potentially Unlawful Death (2016), to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry into the murders. The experts also called for comprehensive remedies to be provided to the families of Franco and Gomes, who have been impacted not only by their tragic loss but also by the systemic obstacles to justice they have faced.

Franco, an outspoken human rights defender, was widely regarded as a powerful voice against the discrimination and violence faced by marginalized groups, including women, people of African descent, and LGBTIQ+ communities in Brazil. She had publicly condemned police brutality, systemic racism, and the intersecting prejudices she herself endured as a Black, LGBTQ woman from a low-income community. The case has come to symbolize some of Brazil's most pressing human rights challenges, including pervasive racism and impunity for violence.

"Marielle Franco represented the struggle against entrenched inequality and structural violence, and her murder illustrates the harsh reality for those who dare to challenge these forces,” the experts stated. The convictions of two perpetrators, they argued, provide hope to other victims of discrimination and violence that justice and accountability are attainable in Brazil.

In addition to seeking justice in the Franco case, the UN experts highlighted the need for broader reforms to dismantle structural racism and discrimination in Brazil’s justice system. They stressed the importance of providing accessible, impartial, and independent justice to all victims of violence, including those from marginalized communities. According to the experts, ensuring justice in cases like Franco’s will require a strong commitment to systemic change that addresses Brazil’s long-standing issues of inequality and discrimination.

The UN experts have maintained communication with Brazilian authorities regarding the ongoing concerns and challenges related to the case, calling for sustained efforts to support the families of Franco and Gomes. They hope that these convictions will mark a turning point not only in this case but in Brazil’s broader struggle to provide justice and remedies for all victims of structural discrimination and violence.