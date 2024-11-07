Mohan Bhagwat: Rallying for a Resilient India

In a fervent address at the Hanuman Temple complex, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the commitment of Sangh volunteers in removing obstacles to Sanatan Dharma. He highlighted attempts by certain forces to destabilize India but reiterated the country's resilience, calling for unity in overcoming challenges.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay, Bhagwat reminisced about the divine triumph in Ayodhya despite opposition and detailed the struggles the RSS faced in its formative years. He stressed the historical significance of righteousness prevailing over unheethical forces, urging adherence to dharma.

Bhagwat called on Hindus to draw inspiration from classic epics in nation-building, emphasizing the collaborative efforts needed to safeguard India's prosperity. He reaffirmed India as a unified, secure, and flourishing nation built on the work of sages and seers.

(With inputs from agencies.)