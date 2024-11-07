Mohan Bhagwat: Rallying for a Resilient India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the role of Sangh volunteers in overcoming challenges to Sanatan Dharma at a centenary event. He criticized forces weakening India and praised resilience. Bhagwat cited divine success in Ayodhya and urged unity for a prosperous, righteous nation.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address at the Hanuman Temple complex, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the commitment of Sangh volunteers in removing obstacles to Sanatan Dharma. He highlighted attempts by certain forces to destabilize India but reiterated the country's resilience, calling for unity in overcoming challenges.
Speaking at the centenary celebration of Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay, Bhagwat reminisced about the divine triumph in Ayodhya despite opposition and detailed the struggles the RSS faced in its formative years. He stressed the historical significance of righteousness prevailing over unheethical forces, urging adherence to dharma.
Bhagwat called on Hindus to draw inspiration from classic epics in nation-building, emphasizing the collaborative efforts needed to safeguard India's prosperity. He reaffirmed India as a unified, secure, and flourishing nation built on the work of sages and seers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $200M Loan to Enhance Urban Services and Climate Resilience in Uttarakhand, India
EU Companies Show Resilience Amid Shocks, Boost Ambitions for Green and Digital Transformations: EIB Survey
Weather Forecasts Unveiled for Gram Panchayats: A Climate Resilience Leap
Celebrating Resilience: 'Health Champion' Initiative by Happiest Health Takes Off
Tesla's Resilience: Surpassing Wall Street Expectations Despite Headwinds