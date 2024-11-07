Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat: Rallying for a Resilient India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the role of Sangh volunteers in overcoming challenges to Sanatan Dharma at a centenary event. He criticized forces weakening India and praised resilience. Bhagwat cited divine success in Ayodhya and urged unity for a prosperous, righteous nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:20 IST
Mohan Bhagwat: Rallying for a Resilient India
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address at the Hanuman Temple complex, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the commitment of Sangh volunteers in removing obstacles to Sanatan Dharma. He highlighted attempts by certain forces to destabilize India but reiterated the country's resilience, calling for unity in overcoming challenges.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay, Bhagwat reminisced about the divine triumph in Ayodhya despite opposition and detailed the struggles the RSS faced in its formative years. He stressed the historical significance of righteousness prevailing over unheethical forces, urging adherence to dharma.

Bhagwat called on Hindus to draw inspiration from classic epics in nation-building, emphasizing the collaborative efforts needed to safeguard India's prosperity. He reaffirmed India as a unified, secure, and flourishing nation built on the work of sages and seers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024