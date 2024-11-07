Left Menu

Cracking Down: Crime Branch Constable Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A constable from the Crime Branch was arrested with his two wives for drug trafficking. Police seized heroin, cash, and packaging materials from their home. The constable is suspended, and financial assets are under investigation. Authorities affirm their zero-tolerance policy on drug-related offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:29 IST
Cracking Down: Crime Branch Constable Arrested for Drug Trafficking
A Crime Branch constable and his two wives were arrested in Janipur for drug trafficking, police confirmed on Thursday.

Seized from their residence were 33 grams of heroin, over 2.5 lakh in cash, 22 mobile phones, and packaging materials.

The constable, suspended following the arrest, is under investigation for suspicious property holdings linked to drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

