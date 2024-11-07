Family Strife Leads to Tragedy in Banda
In Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Kushwaha was arrested for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law, Asha. Resentful over public humiliation, Sunil confessed to the crime during a police investigation. He reportedly attacked Asha while she was sleeping and attempted to hide her body in a cattle shed.
Updated: 07-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:08 IST
In a tragic turn of events in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, a man was apprehended for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law.
According to police reports, Sunil Kushwaha confessed to killing Asha Kushwaha after enduring mockery by her.
The incident supposedly occurred on the night of November 2, with Sunil attempting to conceal his crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
