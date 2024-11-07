Ministry of Coal Unveils Mine Opening Permission Module on Single Window Clearance System

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a "Viksit Bharat" and a digitally enabled economy, the Ministry of Coal has launched a new Mine Opening Permission module on the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) portal. Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, inaugurated the module on 7th November 2024, marking a transformative step towards simplifying coal mine approval processes and promoting ease of doing business in the sector.

The Mine Opening Permission module leverages digital solutions to reduce processing time, enhance transparency, and improve efficiency for stakeholders. This development is expected to attract increased investments by creating a more accessible and streamlined environment for businesses in India’s coal sector. By minimizing bureaucratic hurdles and allowing for real-time tracking, the module empowers investors and stakeholders to initiate new mining projects swiftly, aligning with India’s ambitions for energy self-sufficiency and sustainable growth.

First launched on 11th January 2021, the SWCS provides a consolidated platform where mining entities can obtain all necessary clearances and approvals to operationalize coal mines. The Mine Opening Permission module now adds a significant new feature by enabling online applications for opening new mines or coal seams. The digital interface replaces manual paperwork with automated tracking and approvals, which the ministry estimates will reduce processing times by up to 30%, fostering faster project rollouts and job creation across India’s energy landscape.

In his remarks, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt emphasized the importance of the initiative in ensuring energy security and economic growth, stating, “With this module, the Ministry is fostering a robust environment for investments in India’s energy sector. Simplifying processes for mine openings aligns with our goals for a self-reliant India and supports our broader agenda of sustainable development.”

Beyond easing operations for coal businesses, the new module demonstrates the Ministry of Coal’s commitment to technology-driven governance and quicker decision-making, enabling the sector to meet growing energy demands through increased production. The government’s focus on digitalization aims to position India as a global leader in coal-based energy production, supporting industrial growth and energy resilience.

This module not only supports coal industry stakeholders but also aims to encourage international collaborations by showcasing India’s advanced digital infrastructure in energy sector governance. The SWCS and its Mine Opening Permission module are part of a wider government initiative to enhance the ease of doing business across sectors and attract significant foreign investment to bolster India’s overall economic growth and energy security.