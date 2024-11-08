Tensions Rise in Chittagong: India Urges Action Against Extremists

Amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh's Chittagong, India's Ministry of External Affairs has urged Dhaka to act against extremist elements threatening the Hindu community.

Provocative social media posts have sparked unrest, resulting in attacks and property damage, prompting India's call for immediate measures to ensure minority safety.

India has expressed serious concern over incidents at a Puja mandap and a revered Kali temple, stressing the importance of minority protection and condemning violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)