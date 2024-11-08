Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Chittagong: India Urges Action Against Extremists

India calls on Bangladesh to take strong measures after tension escalates in Chittagong due to provocative social media posts. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs condemned attacks on the Hindu community and urged Dhaka to ensure safety and security for all minorities, emphasizing the need to counter extremist elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh's Chittagong, India's Ministry of External Affairs has urged Dhaka to act against extremist elements threatening the Hindu community.

Provocative social media posts have sparked unrest, resulting in attacks and property damage, prompting India's call for immediate measures to ensure minority safety.

India has expressed serious concern over incidents at a Puja mandap and a revered Kali temple, stressing the importance of minority protection and condemning violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

