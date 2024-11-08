In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that U.S. companies are hinting at a potential comeback to the Russian market, though he did not provide specific examples.

The assertion comes in the wake of widespread departures by Western corporations since the Ukraine conflict began, with many opting to sell their interests hastily to local operators or opportunistic Russian buyers.

The development raises questions about the evolving dynamics of international business engagement with Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)