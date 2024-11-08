Left Menu

U.S. Pressures Israel for Increased Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reported some progress in increasing aid to Gaza but stressed further efforts are essential. A letter to Israel demands concrete actions to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation within 30 days, warning that failure could impact U.S. military aid. Specific steps include boosting aid deliveries.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has drawn international attention, prompting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to note recent progress on aid deliveries. However, he emphasized that the efforts must be substantially increased.

According to a letter sent to Israeli officials by U.S. diplomatic and defense leaders, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austin, Israel is required to adopt significant measures immediately or risk the potential restriction of U.S. military assistance.

The document details a plan involving a daily entry of 350 aid trucks, coordinated pauses in hostilities to facilitate aid operations, and the lifting of unnecessary evacuation orders for Palestinian civilians. The letter indicates these actions must be realized within 30 days to avoid impacting U.S. policy towards Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

