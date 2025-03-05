UNHCR Issues Urgent Call for Protection and Assistance Amid Escalating Crisis in Eastern DRC

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has released a new advisory regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), urging international protection for those fleeing the escalating violence. The agency warns that Congolese nationals affected by the conflict, whether internally displaced or seeking refuge in other countries, require immediate assistance and legal protection under international and regional frameworks.

Worsening Security and Humanitarian Conditions

The security situation in North and South Kivu provinces continues to deteriorate, with hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes. Since January, nearly 80,000 individuals have sought safety in neighbouring countries, including around 61,000 who have arrived in Burundi alone. Within the DRC, internal displacement has surged, with approximately 414,000 individuals moving in the past four weeks amid ongoing hostilities.

The de facto authorities in some areas have encouraged displaced persons to return to their places of origin. However, the realities on the ground remain dire. Basic services in Masisi, Nyiragongo, and Rutshuru territories are overstretched, struggling to support the spontaneous arrival of at least 209,000 displaced individuals. Meanwhile, only 17,000 people remain in formal displacement sites, schools, and churches in Goma.

Human Rights Abuses and Challenges to Humanitarian Aid

Eastern DRC is witnessing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, characterized by rampant sexual violence, human rights abuses, and the destruction of civilian properties. Alarming reports indicate that in the first two weeks of February alone, 895 rapes were documented, averaging 60 cases per day, with survivors requiring urgent medical and psychological support.

In addition, the presence of explosive remnants of war endangers civilians, particularly children and farmers attempting to return to their land. Ongoing armed clashes have restricted humanitarian access, leaving thousands without essential aid, exacerbating food insecurity, and exposing displaced populations to further risks.

Urgent Calls for Protection and Assistance

In response to these grave conditions, UNHCR calls on states to register all Congolese asylum-seekers and provide them with appropriate documentation. The agency urges host countries to implement fair and efficient asylum processes, including a prima facie recognition approach where applicable, in accordance with international and regional legal standards.

For Congolese nationals outside the country contemplating voluntary return, UNHCR stresses the necessity of informed decision-making. Access to accurate and updated information on security, governance, and economic opportunities in their regions of origin is crucial for making safe and sustainable choices about repatriation.

International Support for Refugees and Host Countries

With more than one million Congolese refugees spread across Africa, UNHCR calls upon the international community to intensify its support for host countries. Neighbouring nations have a long-standing history of providing refuge and humanitarian aid to displaced Congolese populations, yet they require enhanced international assistance to sustain these efforts effectively.

As the crisis in the eastern DRC deepens, UNHCR reiterates its commitment to advocating for the rights and safety of displaced populations while urging swift global action to address the growing humanitarian emergency.