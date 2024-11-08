Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fishing Boat Sinks Near Jeju Island

A tragic incident occurred as a fishing boat sank near South Korea's Jeju Island, resulting in two confirmed deaths. Twelve individuals are still missing, with 27 people aboard the vessel, including foreign nationals. President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered extensive search and rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 07:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fishing Boat Sinks Near Jeju Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two people have died and 12 are missing following the sinking of a fishing boat near South Korea's Jeju Island, according to officials at the Jeju city government.

The vessel, originating from Busan, lost contact early Friday while carrying 27 individuals, including foreign nationals. Two South Koreans were among the deceased.

In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol has mandated the deployment of all available resources for a comprehensive search and rescue operation to locate the missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024