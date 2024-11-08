Tragedy Strikes: Fishing Boat Sinks Near Jeju Island

Two people have died and 12 are missing following the sinking of a fishing boat near South Korea's Jeju Island, according to officials at the Jeju city government.

The vessel, originating from Busan, lost contact early Friday while carrying 27 individuals, including foreign nationals. Two South Koreans were among the deceased.

In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol has mandated the deployment of all available resources for a comprehensive search and rescue operation to locate the missing individuals.

