Decisive Encounter: Terrorists Neutralized in Baramulla
Two terrorists were eliminated by security forces in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. The night-long operation led to the recovery of arms and ammunition. Authorities are working on determining the identity and group affiliation of the terrorists. The operation was initiated based on intelligence inputs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant overnight operation, security forces successfully neutralized two terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The Kashmir Zone police have confirmed the operation and stated that they are currently working to establish the identity and affiliation of the deceased operatives.
During the encounter, which commenced Thursday evening, various incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the terrorists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shimla Police's Strategic Offensive Against Drug Syndicates Shows Promising Results
Concert Heist: Police Crackdown on Mobile Theft Recovery
Three labourers killed, seven injured as makeshift water tank collapses at labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.
Chaos in Rio: Penarol Fans' Clash with Police
Shimla Police Bust 5.5 kg Charas Racket in Major Drug Haul