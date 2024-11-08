Left Menu

Supreme Court Re-evaluates Aligarh Muslim University's Minority Status

The Supreme Court has deferred the decision on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status, referring the issue to a newly formed bench. The court reviewed the 2006 Allahabad High Court ruling that nullified AMU's minority status conferred by the 1981 Act, following the 1967 verdict against the status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:52 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to postpone the verdict on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status to a newly constituted bench, revisiting a contentious issue in the institution's history.

This decision overrules the significant 1967 judgement, which declared AMU as a non-minority institution due to its establishment under a central law. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud announced the deferment and explained the judicial process involved in reevaluating the university's status.

In a close 4:3 verdict, the court has opened the path for reexamination of the 2006 Allahabad High Court's verdict that annulled AMU's minority designation established by the 1981 statute. Justice Chandrachud, alongside Justices Sanjiv Khanna, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, formed the majority opinion. Meanwhile, Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Satish Chandra Sharma offered dissenting opinions, highlighting the complexity and division within the bench on this sensitive matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

