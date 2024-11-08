Empowering Women: 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Gains National Acclaim
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' a scheme providing monthly stipends to underprivileged women in Maharashtra. He criticized opposition for opposing it. Modi also spoke about benefits for farmers, highlighting changes in onion export policies and defense development in Nashik.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' a welfare initiative by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, which is gaining national recognition for its impact on underprivileged women.
Introduced in June, the scheme offers a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to women aged 21-65, with income capped at Rs 2.5 lakh annually. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged an increase to Rs 2,100 if the coalition wins the upcoming assembly elections.
Modi, speaking in Nashik, also criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for their resistance to the scheme, emphasizing the government's commitment to women's empowerment and developmental progress in Maharashtra.
