Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi's New Chief Minister: A New Era for Women Empowerment

Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, took office following a grand swearing-in ceremony. Only the second woman from the BJP to hold this position in Delhi, Gupta aims to focus on women's empowerment and accountability. Her appointment underscores BJP's commitment to gender representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:40 IST
Rekha Gupta assumed office as Chief Minister of Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Rekha Gupta assumed the role of Delhi's Chief Minister, following her oath-taking at a ceremonious event in Ramlila Maidan. This elevation marks a significant milestone as she becomes the second woman from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead the national capital.

In the presence of eminent party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Gupta, along with her six ministers, has vowed to address the pressing issues of the city with a hands-on approach, emphasizing women's empowerment.

Gupta's political journey began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and has been marked by her advocacy for marginalized communities. Her appointment as Chief Minister, following intense speculation, is expected to bolster BJP's representation among women, reinforcing the party's focus on gender equality and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

