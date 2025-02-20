History Made: Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM Sparks a New Era for Women Empowerment
Rekha Gupta has been elected as Delhi's new Chief Minister, marking a significant step in women empowerment. The BJP's landmark win after 27 years highlights a shift in Delhi's political landscape. Gupta's leadership promises development and progress for the capital, with key initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme poised for implementation.
In a landmark move emphasizing women empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi elected Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister-designate of Delhi. BJP MP Ravi Kishan stated that this decision sends a global message of empowerment and development for the Indian capital.
BJP leader Vijender Gupta and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra expressed their joy and commitment to transforming Delhi, ending BJP's 27-year hiatus from the city's governance. Malhotra emphasized upcoming projects, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme and efforts to clean the Yamuna River.
Rekha Gupta, who will be the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi, is set to lead a six-member ministerial team, including notable figures such as Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ashish Sood. Gupta, a dedicated advocate for marginalized communities, has previously served in significant leadership roles within the BJP's women's wing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
