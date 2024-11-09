Left Menu

Gujarat Conman Faces Legal Action Under Money Laundering Charges

Alleged Gujarat conman Kiran Patel is facing legal action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Patel was previously arrested for impersonating a top PMO official to dupe people. The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint, with further investigations ongoing.

Updated: 09-11-2024 13:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified legal proceedings against Kiran Patel, a Gujarat-based individual accused of fraudulently impersonating a high-ranking official from the Prime Minister's Office.

In a significant development, the ED has filed a formal prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The special court acknowledged the complaint and has issued a summons for Patel to appear on November 27. This action stems from a previous incident where Patel was granted bail after allegedly posing as a PMO official in March last year to secure personal gains.

The investigation revealed that Patel created counterfeit visiting cards to support his false identity, used to deceive both government sectors and businessmen alike. Earlier, in May 2023, the ED conducted raids, seizing key documents and electronic devices as part of its ongoing probe. Patel drew media attention after being arrested in Srinagar amid claims of government endorsements for business dealings in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

