Tensions Surge as China Conducts Drills at Scarborough Shoal
China conducted military drills at the contested Scarborough Shoal, also claimed by the Philippines. This comes after tensions have risen over new territorial claims following the illegal occupation by China in 2012. While the Philippines recently reaffirmed its maritime boundaries, China’s expansive claims are faced with international disapproval.
China conducted air and sea drills Wednesday at Scarborough Shoal, a disputed region in the South China Sea claimed by both China and the Philippines.
On Sunday, China announced new territorial baselines for the Shoal, intensifying the dispute over maritime boundaries.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, reaffirmed the country's maritime territories last week, further escalating tensions with China.
