Supreme Court Mandates Due Process for Property Demolitions Across India

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has termed 'bulldozer justice' as a grave violation of constitutional principles, issuing nation-wide guidelines to curb arbitrary demolitions.

The court emphasized that demolitions should not be conducted without prior notice, granting affected citizens at least 15 days to challenge such actions. Arbitrary demolitions, without due process, undermine the rule of law and the separation of powers, the court ruled.

Justice Gavai, speaking for the bench, highlighted the necessity of a transparent process, including the requirement for videographed proceedings and detailed notices, to safeguard the rights of citizens. Failure to adhere to these directives could lead to contempt proceedings.

