High Court Upholds Conviction for Heinous Crime Against Mother-in-Law
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has reinforced the conviction of a man for raping his mother-in-law, a shocking crime that permanently taints the victim’s life. The single bench of Justice G A Sanap emphasized the gravity of the crime and the convict's violation of trust.
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of a man involved in a deeply disturbing crime against his mother-in-law, marking a significant moment of justice being served.
Justice G A Sanap underscored the repugnant nature of the act, committed by a man against a woman who was of the same age as his mother, effectively abusing familial trust and relationships.
Despite the convict's appeal, citing a consensual relationship, the court refuted such claims, validating the victim's testimony and the sufficiency of the evidence presented, reinforcing a 14-year jail sentence for the crime.
