High Court Upholds Conviction for Heinous Crime Against Mother-in-Law

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of a man involved in a deeply disturbing crime against his mother-in-law, marking a significant moment of justice being served.

Justice G A Sanap underscored the repugnant nature of the act, committed by a man against a woman who was of the same age as his mother, effectively abusing familial trust and relationships.

Despite the convict's appeal, citing a consensual relationship, the court refuted such claims, validating the victim's testimony and the sufficiency of the evidence presented, reinforcing a 14-year jail sentence for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)