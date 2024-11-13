Left Menu

Former MLA's Arrest in Conspiracy Unveiled: Key Details Emerge

Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy has been arrested for his role in orchestrating an attack during a public hearing on land acquisition in Vikarabad. The Telangana Police claim the plan was directed by party leaders, including KT Rama Rao, to destabilize the government. Reddy is the main accused.

Updated: 13-11-2024 23:06 IST
A significant political development unfolded as former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was arrested by the Telangana Police. Reddy is accused of masterminding an attack on district authorities in Vikarabad during a public hearing about land acquisition. The police allege the incident was orchestrated under the guidance of senior party members, including KT Rama Rao.

The police report identifies Reddy as the primary conspirator, allegedly orchestrating a plan to destabilize the government and gain political leverage. He has been apprehended and charged with conspiracy and abetment, marking him as the main accused in the case.

The events have led to a total of 21 arrests related to the November 11 incident, which involved villagers' unrest over land acquisition for pharmaceutical companies. Reddy was taken to a police station following his arrest, with his actions aiming to defame the Telangana government, according to police claims. He frequently communicated with another fugitive accused, B Suresh, to oversee the plan's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

