Ted Olson: Legal Titan and Defender of Equal Rights Passes Away

Ted Olson, a distinguished conservative lawyer who served as US Solicitor General, has died. The law firm Gibson Dunn, where Olson worked since 1965, confirmed his passing without disclosing the cause of death.

Olson played a pivotal role in landmark legal battles, such as successfully arguing for George W. Bush in the 2000 Florida recount and advocating for the legalization of same-sex marriage. His tenure as Solicitor General, under President George W. Bush, spanned from 2001 to 2004.

Revered for his legal acumen, Olson's case defending same-sex marriage marked a significant departure from his conservative peers' views. Barbara Becker of Gibson Dunn mourned his loss, describing him as a 'titan' and 'eloquent advocate'.

