Ted Olson: Legal Titan and Defender of Equal Rights Passes Away

Ted Olson, a renowned conservative lawyer and former US Solicitor General, has passed away. Known for high-profile cases, including advocating for same-sex marriage, Olson argued 65 cases before the Supreme Court. He leaves behind a legacy of principled, fearless advocacy, as stated by Barbara Becker of Gibson Dunn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:35 IST
Ted Olson, a distinguished conservative lawyer who served as US Solicitor General, has died. The law firm Gibson Dunn, where Olson worked since 1965, confirmed his passing without disclosing the cause of death.

Olson played a pivotal role in landmark legal battles, such as successfully arguing for George W. Bush in the 2000 Florida recount and advocating for the legalization of same-sex marriage. His tenure as Solicitor General, under President George W. Bush, spanned from 2001 to 2004.

Revered for his legal acumen, Olson's case defending same-sex marriage marked a significant departure from his conservative peers' views. Barbara Becker of Gibson Dunn mourned his loss, describing him as a 'titan' and 'eloquent advocate'.

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

